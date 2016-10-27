Losing Delta would be good thing?

We’ve all heard about the plan to build a high-speed rail line between Columbus and Atlanta.
The train would run between Columbus’ airport and Hartsfield in Atlanta and would get passengers from one to the other in about an hour for an estimated $23.50. That’s about 10 minutes longer than a flight from here to Hartsfield, but can you get an airline ticket for 23 bucks?
This week, a consultant was in town to talk about the impact such a rail line would have on the Columbus airport.
“I think we will see some fundamental changes in how this community is served by airlines with rail access,” Jack Penning, an air service strategy consultant with Sixel Consulting told Columbus Council this week. “I think those changes will be exceptionally positive for this community.”
Then Penning said if the rail is built, Delta Airlines almost certainly would pull out of Columbus.
But wait. Penning said that would be a good thing.
He has studied what has happened in many airports in Europe affected by similar high-speed rail. What he has seen happen is the large carriers such as Delta tend to leave regional airports, such as Columbus, and operate out of major hubs, such as Atlanta. But in most of the regional airports, smaller, low-cost carriers move in.
In turn, that attracts travelers leaving Atlanta to take the $23 ride on the train down here to fly out of Columbus at a much cheaper rate.
“Regional airports that do have high-speed rail have seen air service grow,” Penning said. “Our opportunity in the future with high-speed rail is to draw passengers out of the Atlanta metro area to use our more convenient airport.”
One airport, Zaragoza in Spain, was in a similar situation that Columbus would be in. They got rail, lost major carriers, then attracted two low-cost carriers and saw their business grow from 1,300 departing seats per month to 30,000 per month. And Zaragoza is considerably farther from Barcelona and Madrid than we are from Atlanta.
“Think about the European examples,” Penning said. “Columbus’ airport could naturally be the alternate for Atlanta as that airport continues to get more saturated, and there’s only so much ground to build more gates.”
