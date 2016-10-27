Drugs, crime and violence still a problem among city youth

I first met Eugene Thomas at Project Rebound on Francis Street. The encounter had a lot of promise, I could tell, but I wasn’t quite sure where it would lead.
At the time, I was looking for someone who could help me explore why we have so much crime in Columbus, especially among young black men.
J. Aleem Hud, the director at Project Rebound, arranged for Thomas and me to meet, along with Ang Li, a videographer at the Ledger Enquirer.
This week, the newspaper published the result of that project, which ends today with this column. If you missed the series, you can still read the stories online.
As a youth, Eugene sold crack on the streets of Columbus before going to prison for 21 years. He’s now a manager at Chester’s Barbecue trying to rebuild his life. Still, there are far too many young people trapped in the world that he left behind.
On Thursday, I stopped by the Government Center to interview Juvenile Court Judge Warner Kennon. When asked what crimes he’s seeing these days, he picked up Thursday’s docket and rattled off a long list.
Burglary in the first degree. Simple battery on a public school employee. Disorderly conduct. Obstruction hindering a police officer. Disrupting a public school. Violation of probation.
“We have a lot more car thefts, we have a lot more home burglaries, we have a lot more street gang activity cases,” Kennon said. “We’re having Gang Day now, where we’re seeing gang cases for a whole day.”
Kennon said there are just too many unsupervised children getting into loads of trouble. He said drug cases are increasing among children and parents, and he hopes to establish a Family Court for a more holistic approach to the problem.
“Most delinquent cases occur between 3 and 6 in the afternoon before the parents get home and after the children get home from school,” he said. “Last week, I had half the docket that were 11- and 12-year-olds. So they’re getting younger and the cases are getting more serious, and it greatly concerns me.”
Eugene’s story is a reminder that despite such grim circumstances, redemption is possible. While in prison, he transformed into a better human being. And today he’s back in the community trying to steer a nephew and other youths in the right direction.
But I wonder, what if Eugene had had a little more structure in his life at an earlier age? What if adults had challenged his energy into something more productive? What if his business skills had been used for a legitimate enterprise instead of selling crack?
Would he have spent all those years behind bars?
Something to ponder.
