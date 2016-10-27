Newspaper publisher, scout supporter and restaurant honored by the Chattahoochee Council of Boy Scouts

A newspaper publisher, a Boy Scout supporter for more than 50 years and local restaurant were recognized Thursday by the Chattahoochee Council of Boy Scouts of America during the Fifth Annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Banquet at the Green Island Country Club in Columbus.
Rodney Mahone, president and publisher of the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Ingeborg “Inga” Wills and Waffle House were presented the 2016 Whitney M Young Jr. Service Award.
A lifelong resident of Columbus, Mahone was recognized for his work with young people throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. During a newspaper career that has spanned more than 25 years, Mahone was a founding member of Men of Action Inc., an organization serving at-risk youth with service projects to benefit youth and provide scholarships.
“It’s just an honor to receive the award and to be recognized among such a dedicated group of community leaders,” Mahone said. “My community service is pale in comparison to the civil rights leader Whitney M. Young Jr., who is namesake for the award.”
Mahone said he’s grateful for the Boy Scouts having a commitment to recognize community service that exemplifies Young’s work. “I’m humbled to kind of represent the giving in our community on behalf of so many other selfless givers in this community,” he said.
Mahone’s work with at-risk youth led to him serving at various times on the Board of Directors for the Family Center, United Way, New Birth Outreach Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus, Muscogee Educational Excellence foundation and the newly opened Emmanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science.
Wills’ scouting career started as a Den Mother for Pack 5 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. After her husband was assigned to Fort Benning, she joined the Chattahoochee Council two years after her son joined in 1963. She has remained a member for more than 50 years.
“I feel quite honored,” Wills said of the honor. “It’s just something I did not expect.”
The Wills now have three generations of scouts in their family since moving to the area.
The third honor went to the Waffle House, a supporter of the Chattahoochee Council since 2009. Waffle House has been a supporter of the Council’s Scoutreach programs, breakfast sponsor for summer camp and has taken part in the camp card program and popcorn sales.
