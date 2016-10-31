New building in downtown moves closer to completion

Construction continues on Columbus State University's new College of Education and Health Professions building in downtown Columbus. It is estimated moving the College of Education and Health Professions downtown could bring about 1,800 additional faculty,staff, and students downtown. Here's a quick time lapse video showing the new "glow" the building adds from it location at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

Two instructors from Pilobolus, a modern dance company, took their dance steps to Frank Chester Senior Center on Wednesday morning. The senior participants learned about balance, how to mobilize their bodies to avoid falls, and a different style of dancing. The event aims to promote Pilobolus’ show Shadowland at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Oct. 28. Here is the schedule for the dance workshop: Thursday, Oct. 27: 9:00- 9:45 AM Downtown Elementary 10:30- 11:30 AM Main Library 4:00- 5:30 PM Girl’s Inc, Levy Road 4:00- 5:30 PM Empower Youth, Boys and Girls Teen Center Friday, Oct. 28: 11:00- 12:00 PM Shirley Winston Center 4:00- 6:15 PM Columbus Ballet

Elbow grease and teamwork help students restore Ford Mustang

Students at Jordan Vocational High School have started to transform the Ford Mustang they received as part of the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge”. This short video provided by Quaker State shows their progress in the six-week challenge. The 1st Place Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to attend the Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach in April 2017 when their customized vehicle is auctioned off to the highest bidder. The gross proceeds earned from the auction will be awarded back to the school as prize money.

Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning

Without the media fanfare of the gender integration of U.S. Army Ranger School last year, 10 female soldiers made history Wednesday at Fort Benning when they graduated from the Infantry Officer Basic Leadership Course. In a ceremony that was not open to media, 166 lieutenants graduated from the course and became infantry officers. The 10 women join Capt. Kristen Griest as the only female infantry officers. Here's an inside look at the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Leader Forge Field Training Exercise portion of the course.

Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

Sgt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department testified during a Wednesday morning Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Dontavis Paige Screws, 20, that Dewayne Chronister, the driver for Warrior Cab Company who was recently fatally shot on Farr Road in Columbus, wasn't the first cab driver the men charged in Chronister's death allegedly called for a ride that day.

