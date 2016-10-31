Local
New building in downtown moves closer to completion
Construction continues on Columbus State University's new College of Education and Health Professions building in downtown Columbus. It is estimated moving the College of Education and Health Professions downtown could bring about 1,800 additional faculty,staff, and students downtown. Here's a quick time lapse video showing the new "glow" the building adds from it location at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer