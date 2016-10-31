Columbus Tech ranked seventh among Georgia two-year colleges

A survey by Affordable Colleges Online ranks Columbus Technical College as the seventh best two-year college in Georgia for 2016-2017. There are 24 two-year colleges in Georgia.
President Lorette M. Hoover says this ranking is evidence of the commitment Columbus Technical College has in regards to the technological needs of its students.
“By embracing technology and offering continuous support, our students get the most affordable and quality-driven education available,” Hoover said. “Our teachers are learning how to teach to today’s generation while helping those who are behind the technology curve move forward. Understanding technology and having easy access is paramount in today’s learning environments.”
According to a recent study by the Babson Survey Research Group, the online student population in the country is now over 7 million. Nearly a quarter of students in Georgia are enrolled in at least one online course.
“We wanted to highlight the schools in each state that are driving innovative learning and meeting demands of students,” said Dan Schuessler, CEO and Founder of AC Online. “These schools are not only offering great programs, but they have expanded their program excellence to the much-desired online environment.”
In order for colleges to qualify for this ranking, they must be a public or private not-for- profit accredited institution.
Ranked schools must offer at least three online associate degree programs with an annual tuition fee less than $5,000. Affordable Colleges Online has distinguished its ranking scale by the use of Peer-Based Value, or PBV. The PBV score compares the cost of each program to the cost of similar programs with the same qualitative score.
Qualifying schools were then evaluated based on the:
▪ Published tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students
▪ The percent of full-time and first-time undergraduate students receiving institutional financial aid
▪ The number on online programs offered for two year degrees or certificates
▪ Student to Teacher Ratio
▪ Average amount of institutional aid received
