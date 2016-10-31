City to hold Winterfield progress meeting next week

Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley will host a community meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 350 Thirtieth Avenue.
The purpose of the meeting is to update and engage citizens and business owners of the ongoing Columbus Consolidated Government work progress in the Winterfield area.
CCG department managers will give brief progress reports, as well as address any concerns regarding the cleanup efforts. Other community partners will also attend and share resources and services that they may provide.
For more information, contact Gloria Weston-Smart, Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, 706-225-4008
