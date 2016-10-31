Anti-cyberbullying show coming to Columbus this week

An anti-cyberbullying show geared toward families will be in Columbus this week, followed by a discussion about how parents can help their children.
“Out of Bounds” is billed as “the true story of a young woman who is terrorized by a mistake she made with a selfie,” according to the news release from the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway, where the Nov. 2 show starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $19 for adults and $10 for children.
Counselors from the Pastoral Institute, along with Midland Middle School guidance counselor Kate Harrell, will lead the post-show discussion, the release says.
Monica Cobis, a relationship educator with the Pastoral Institute, said in an email that the discussion will include tips about “what to do if …,” and copies of the book “The Boogeyman Exists, And He’s in Your Child’s Back Pocket: How to Keep Your Children Safe in a 24-7 Always Connected Digital Society” by Internet safety expert Jesse Weinberger will be on sale at the RiverCenter.
“We have children currently in counseling that are dealing with this issue, and sixth-graders this year have stated that this is the biggest issue they face,” Cobis said. “We are collaborating with the RiverCenter on this because this issue hits home.
“A local parent stated recently, ‘Bullying has kids going home now wanting to commit suicide.’”
“Out of Bounds,” a winner of the New England Foundation for the Arts project award, is a production of the Iowa City-based Working Group Theatre, founded in 2009 by three master of fine arts graduates from the University of Iowa, according to the WGT website. WGT describes the show this way:
“What happens when you can’t protect your own kid from the cruelty of her friends? Alison is a single mother who spends a whole school year trying to fight her daughter’s bullies while being haunted by memories of her own experiences growing up. Humorous, thoughtful and honest, ‘Out of Bounds’ weaves together video, drawn illustrations and interviews to tell the stories of kids stuck on the outside and the adults who feel powerless to help them.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments