Teen killed in Chambers County crash near Lafayette

A teenage boy died early Sunday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Chambers County 62, approximately 4 miles northwest of Lafayette, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said the Camp Hill teen, whose name has yet to be released, was a passenger in a 2015 Polaris RZR when he fell out of the ATV and was struck by a 2000 Jeep Wrangler. He was pronounced dead at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Ala., but no one else was injured, according to the release.
No additional information is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
