Two deputies, one employee of Sheriff’s Office honored as best of the year

More than two months ago, two deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office ran into a burning mobile home where they saved a woman and her two dogs from a possibly tragic outcome.
Those two deputies, Deputy Ryan Early and Deputy Christopher Toelle, were honored Monday afternoon at the Government Center as 2016 Deputies of the Year. This was the first year the award has been given to two individuals, according to a release from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re very lucky that we have individuals such as themselves willing to do this, and especially in this day and time, to do this for the community and serve the citizens of Muscogee County,” Sheriff John T. Darr said during the ceremony. “I appreciate the professionalism of how you go about carrying yourself and go on about serving this community.”
The deputies were patrolling an area of Crystal Drive on Aug. 14 when they saw smoke coming from a nearby mobile home. They called dispatch to request Columbus Fire & EMS and entered the building to see if anyone was home. The woman inside was taken to safety and the deputies re-entered the home to save her two small dogs, Darr said.
Toelle said he was surprised at receiving the award because he has only worked as a deputy since March of this year. He began his work with the Sheriff’s Office two years ago, working in the jail before going to the academy. After that, he had the opportunity to move to patrol.
“I’m just going to continue doing my job like I’ve always done to the best of my ability and doing what’s asked of me,” Toelle said.
Early, who has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for six years, echoed Toelle’s sentiment of surprise at learning he would be one of the recipients of this year’s award. When asked what thoughts were going through his head on the day of the fire, Early said it was hard to remember because the immediate reaction was to get everyone to safety.
“I wish I could tell you,” Early said. “I just saw smoke and fire coming out of the house and my first thought was make sure nobody’s in there. So we went in there, found the lady and she had two dogs in there so we went and got them out. Property can be replaced, but we wanted to get in there and make sure there wasn’t nobody still in the house.”
Andrea McFolley was also awarded for her work as the 2016 Non-Sworn Employee of the Year. McFolley has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for about 13 years. She started out working at the jail and because of her background in working in 911 dispatch, was asked to work for the Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher. A couple of years later, she moved to administration where she has since worked.
“I was very impressed because the department, being as big as it is, and so many people do a lot more than what I do,” McFolley said. “I never thought the little things I do would be important. When Sheriff (Darr) pulled me to the side and advised me that I was going to receive this award, I could flood the Chattahoochee. I’ve never received anything like this before and I was honored that I received it.”
Aside from her office duties, McFolley coordinates ceremonies for the Sheriff’s Office, contacts businesses for the Special Olympics Torch Run every year and is “always willing to lend a helping hand,” according to the release.
