Youths at Girls Inc. centers cast their votes for president

Ten-year-old Olivia Garcia voted for president on Monday by dropping her paper ballot in a cardboard box at Girls Inc. of Columbus.
Though too early for voting results, it was clear one presidential candidate had an advantage.
“It feels good because women never got a chance to vote back in the days,” said the fourth-grader casting her vote at the Baker Center on Levy Road. “Now we have a woman running for president.”
Garcia voted as part of a national Girls Inc. nonpartisan initiative that promotes civic engagement through the election process. The program, called “She Votes,” includes a mock election that is being held this week at Girls Inc. affiliates across the nation.
In Columbus, girls started voting on Monday at both the Baker Center and the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue. The votes will be sent to the national Girls Inc. for a national tally, organizers said.
Leann Malone, Girls Inc. of Columbus executive director, said girls have been participating in the “She Votes” program all year. Some girls also ran for office at the two centers for a better understanding of politics.
Malone said some girls also registered people to vote under the direction of a Girls Inc. coach who has experience registering people with the Muscogee County Elections Office.
“We registered here at Baker probably six or seven voters,” she said. “So the girls got a sense of how they can impact voter turnout by encouraging people to use their voice.”
Malone said students from Brookstone School helped set up the voting booths. She said the civics lesson will continue after the election with a trip to the Georgia State Legislature for girls to meet state lawmakers. Prior to the trip, the organization plans to set up a Girls Issues board for participants to discuss topics that matter to them.
“I think, first of all, that helping girls understand early on that their voice matters is just a lesson that can’t be or given often enough,” she said. “But, in particular, it’s learning how to advocate effectively. It’s not just sitting around with your friends and talking about something. That’s a piece of it. But, then, what’s the next right step?”
In a news release to the media, Girls Inc. provided female voting statistics.
“According to the Center for American Women and Politics, fewer than 45 percent of eligible women aged 18- 24 voted in the 2012 election,” the release stated. “Women currently make up 19 percent of the U.S. Congress and 24 percent of state legislatures; there are only six female Governors. Women of color are further under-represented as elected officials.”
Girls Inc. started the She Votes initiative during the 2004 presidential elections, according to the release. Since then, more than 10,000 Girls Inc. girls across the U.S. have participated in mock elections and civic-engagement activities.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments