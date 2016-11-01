Mike & Ed’s Bar-B-Q closed indefinitely after fire damages building

Mike & Ed’s Bar-B-Q in Phenix City is closed indefinitely after a fire that started in the smoke pit caused extensive damage to restaurant Tuesday morning.
Officials said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the restaurant on 2001 Crawford Road. The Phenix City Fire Department responded within 5 minutes and extinguished the blaze in 10 minutes.
Fire Marshal Marc Wells said there was moderate smoke and water damage to the building.
Owner Chase Cook said the fire started in the pit where the meat is smoked about one hour before the restaurant was scheduled to open. He said three employees were in the building at the time.
“He had about 200 pounds of meat he had put on the pit prior to the restaurant’s opening when he noticed smoke coming out of one of the air-conditioning vents,” Cook said.
He said the employees got out of the restaurant safely.
Cook said the business will be closed indefinitely. He is currently waiting to meet with insurance investigators.
Mike & Ed’s Bar-B-Q is an iconic Phenix City barbecue restaurant that has been open in the same location since the 1980s. They primary serve pork and chicken.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
