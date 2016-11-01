Yogurt Shoppe Cafe going out of business day before Thanksgiving

The Yogurt Shoppe Cafe is going out of business the day before Thanksgiving.
The announcement about the final day being Nov. 23 was made on its Facebook page.
“You are all like family to us and we will miss serving you,” is the message on the page.
The restaurang will still take orders for Thanksgiving casseroles.
Located at 4611 Woodruff Road, the restaurant has long been known for its chicken salad and other items including a steak sandwich and triple club sandwich.
According to its website, former Columbus Mayor Jack Mickle and his wife Joyce bought a small yogurt shop in 1987. As time passed there came requests to add a lunch menu and Joyce, who loved to cook, began serving some of her favorite family dishes. Jack died in 2006 and the Mickles daughter Kellie has operated the restaurant with her husband Troy.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments