Will the Columbus Community Center lose United Way funding?

We learned a few weeks ago the Columbus Community Center on Steam Hill Road is having major financial problems. So I checked back Tuesday for an update on that dismal situation.
When I called, a man with a deep voice answered the phone and transferred me to Davita Bynam. She is the center’s former executive director who retired at the end of 2015.
In January, Toya Winder replaced Bynam as director. However, she was terminated last month, along with two other employees, due to a funding shortage. That was very disturbing news, considering the Columbus Community Center has served the community for over 70 years. Columbus also has a shortage of after-school programs for low-income families and can ill afford losing another one.
When I called Tuesday, I discovered that Bynam was back running things, this time as a volunteer. She refused to give any details and said she would ask board president, Willie Varner, to contact me. She also suggested that I try calling United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, which helps fund the center annually.
This year, the United Way allocated $65,000 for the center’s after-school program, which serves about 83 elementary students from eight Title I schools in the southeast Columbus area, according to Winder.
I never heard back from Varner. So, I called United Way President Scott Ferguson, who described the situation as very uncertain.
“It’s still a month-to-month basis,” he said. “A lot of what we’re working on with them is confidential between their board and their current volunteer staff. But we continue to be concerned about their financial sustainability.”
Ferguson said United Way agencies need to submit financial statements and other information on a monthly basis in order to receive payments. He said the Columbus Community Center had not received an October payment, as of Tuesday, because the organization still owes the United Way some information.
He said the center, located at the former John Amos Aflac house, had to spend a significant amount of money to bring the building up to fire code a few years ago. And the organization has struggled with fundraising.
Ferguson said the United Way hopes to help resolve the situation, but it also has an obligation to use donations wisely.
“We have to be very cautious, whether it’s this program, or any program, that has difficulty with finances,” he said. “We also have to make sure that those children get the services that they deserve and need.”
