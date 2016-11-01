Paul Tyner said he is not the man who raped two women in 1981.
He said there are witnesses who can prove his innocence, but they were never called to testify at his trial.
That resulted in him spending more than 30 years in prison until his conviction was overturned last year by the Georgia Court of Appeals.
“I’ve been out approximately four months,” he said. “And one of the problems I’m encountering now is I don’t have a stable place to live and I can’t find a job.”
Tyner told his story on Tuesday to a small group that attended a forum at the Mildred L. Terry Library on Veteran’s Parkway. The event, titled “A Conversation on Race, Crime and Punishment,” was organized by the Southern Anti-Racism Network.
Authorities had accused Tyner of breaking into eight homes during an 11-month period between August 1980 and July 1981. In September of 1981, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on two counts each of rape, aggravated sodomy and burglary.
However, the Georgia Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2015, ruling that then-Judge John H. Land allowed Tyner to represent himself in closing arguments without warning him of possible legal consequences. Land, a former prosecutor, also refused to let Tyner defer to his court-appointed attorney when he became confused during questioning, according to court records.
The Georgia Innocence Project became interested in the case in 2013 and referred it to the Muscogee County Public Defender’s Office, which handled Tyner’s successful appeal. Tyner is now out on bond and awaiting a retrial.
At Tuesday’s forum, Tyner accused public defender, Richard Zimmerman, of not vigorously defending him during the trial, and he believes he was railroaded by the public defender, judge and the prosecutor, Doug Pullen.
“I learned that you are actually guilty until proven innocent,” he said. “One of the things people have to realize is this is real. It’s not a joke, and these people work together and they don’t care anything about you. They don’t care if you’re innocent or guilty. Their thing is getting a conviction and getting you off the street.”
Tyner said he thought he would never be released from prison, but he kept fighting until the Georgia Innocence Project picked up his case.
Now he is the author of two books. The second one, titled “A Message to Black Male Teens in America,” warns young black men about getting caught up in the criminal justice system.
Theresa El-Amin, executive director of the Southern Anti-Racism Network, said Tyner’s experience “is a clear case of the problem of prosecutors on the bench.”
She referred to a book titled, “The Big Eddy Club,” written by British author David Rose about the stocking strangler case. In the book, Rose is critical of the police investigation and the prosecution, alleging authorities concealed evidence of Carlton Gary’s innocence.
Waleisah Wilson, executive director of New Life-Second Chance, also spoke at the forum. She started the nonprofit when she was released from prison in 2011.
“Once I got home — and despite having a master’s and working on my doctorate — I could not find employment,” she said. So she started the organization to train ex-felons for employment and help them find jobs.
“Having a job to me is the key to reducing the recidivism,” she said. “If you want to keep people out of jail, you have to give them a job.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
