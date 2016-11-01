Both sides claim fear used in campaign on tax freeze

Whether you want to “Thaw the Freeze,” of “Keep the Freeze,” opponents on each side used the word fear in an effort to inform voters Tuesday during a forum sponsored by the Muscogee County Republican Party.
At the Columbus Public Library, about 60 residents turned out for the question-and-answer session that pitted former Muscogee County School Board member and freeze supporter Mary Sue Polleys against Tyler Townsend, who co-chairs the committee on thawing the freeze. Voters are less than a week away from a special election asking,“Shall the act be approved which eliminates the current base year assessed value homestead exemption for purposes of Muscogee County School and consolidated city-county government ad valorem taxes for homestead property acquired after Jan. 1, 2017.”
Under the freeze that went into effect in 1983, the assessments are frozen at the moved-in value of all owner-occupied homes with the homestead exemption. If voters approve the new act, anyone who buys a home after Jan.1 won’t get the freeze but a market-based system used by 99 percent of communities across the nation. Supporters said it will support city growth and development.
On a Columbus street, Townsend said there are people paying $750 a year in property taxes and those in a similar home paying up to $5,000 in taxes. Some may have paid for decades while other moved to different homes. “That is what we mean,” he said. “The freeze penalizes mobility.”
Opposition to the act is rooted in fear, he said. Anyone who has the freeze after Jan. 1 will continue to have it until the home is sold or the owner dies.
When new homeowners buy after Jan. 1, Polleys said, “That is our new 2017 welcome stranger tax.” She asked why take away the freeze from a new homebuyer when it has been a benefit for more than 30 years.
Polleys also noted a vote for the act repeals the local Constitutional Amendment that allowed the tax freeze.
Polleys and Townsend were peppered with questions from Mike Owen of the Ledger-Enquirer, Mercer VanSchoor of WRBL-TV3 and Richard Hyatt of All On Georgia.
If the act is approved by voters, Owen asked whether the city could possibly lose its second Local Option Sales Tax that was approved by voters in 2008. The state legislature placed two requirements to get the LOST, one was having a consolidated government and the other was tax freeze.
As the only city in the state with two local sales taxes, Polleys said the city no longer will have the ability to collect the second LOST, which generates about $35 million a year. “When the freeze is gone, whether it’s thawed slowly or melted rapidly, it will be gone,” she said.
Townsend disagreed. He said some people have owned their homes for 50 years, and that probably won’t change. The freeze will continue for as long as a person owns the home. “This is from a constitutional attorney, it remains on the book in perpetuity,” he said.
