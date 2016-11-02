Local
Volunteers help veteran's widow with much-needed home repairs
Volunteers with the House of Heroes program began Tuesday morning a two-day project at the Columbus home of Dorothy Foxx, widow of Charles L. Foxx, who retired as a sergeant first class from the United States Army after 23 years of service. He had several overseas tours, including Vietnam and Korea. Volunteers are making repairs to the interior and exterior of the house, painting interior rooms, and cleaning debris and junk from the backyard.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer