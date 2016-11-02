Roanoke man, 30, dies in Chambers County wreck

A 30-year-old man died after being involved in a two-vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Chambers County 249, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said James Overton of Roanoke was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided with a 2006 Toyota Sienna at the intersection. Overton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments