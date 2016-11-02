Columbus Tech GED scholarship named for Councilor Garrett

The Columbus Literacy Alliance has established a scholarship fund at Columbus Technical College in the name of Columbus Councilor Walker Garrett.
Garrett, a former chairman of the Literacy Alliance, was honored with the distinction recently when he attended special meeting of the group. At the meeting were Columbus Tech faculty, staff and administration and Literacy Alliance board members.
The Literacy Alliance works in partnership with Columbus Technical College to provide GED and other adult education services to the college’s six-county service area (Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Stewart, Quitman, and Chattahoochee).
Columbus Technical College faculty, staff, and administration, Literacy Alliance Board members and even Walker’s preacher looked on and applauded as Walker was presented a certificate recognizing a scholarship in his name.
Supporters of the Literacy Alliance, teachers, friends and others raised $3,700 for the R. Walker Garrett Literacy Alliance GED Scholarship. The funds are allocated for helping cover the cost associated with the GED exam. Each of the four test sections of the exam costs $40 and many students can’t afford the fees. Columbus Tech teachers and Adult Education administrators will help select the students who may receive the scholarship. Monies would go directly to the testing agencies.
“This scholarship will help so many students in so many ways,” said Columbus Technical College President Lorette M. Hoover. “Not only will it pay for the testing but once that GED is under your belt, the sky’s the limit. Many of our GED students continue their education right here at Columbus Technical College. No matter what they do, that GED is a stepping stone to a better life.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments