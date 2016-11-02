Deonn Carter remembered on his 32nd birthday

Deonn Carter, the beloved autstic shooting victim whose death rocked the Columbus community, would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday if he had lived just a little longer.
In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Carter’s mother, Suzette Ragland, said her son had planned to spend the day in Tennessee visiting friends. On Wednesday, she grappled with mixed emotions while planning a birthday party, which was scheduled for later that evening at Cheddar’s restaurant. Though 30 guests were expected, Ragland still felt a sense of emptiness.
“It’s a big void because it just don’t feel real,” she said. “I want to cry, but I don’t want to cry. So I guess I done got all the emotions today.”
Carter, a friend of local police officers, firefighters and other public servants, died Aug. 20 at Midtown Medical Center, 11 days after he was shot during an armed robbery attempt outside of the Parkside at Britt David Apartments on Armour Road.
On the night he was shot, many firefighters, police officers and EMS workers responded to the call as if he was one of their own. They continued to visit him frequently in the hospital, bearing gifts and posting photos with him on Facebook.
A preliminary autopsy determined that the cause of death was deep vein thrombosis due to a gunshot wound, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
The five suspects charged with his death are Travarus Thomas, 20, Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, and Tyquez Davis, Quamaine Thomas, Tauron Stepney, all 18. They are being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond on one count each of murder.
Carter was a Columbus High School graduate who worked at Piggly Wiggly and served as a deacon at Love Revolution Church. On Wednesday, friends posted birthday wishes on his Facebook page.
“Happy first birthday in heaven! I know you are having a great time up there singing to everyone and preaching!,” wrote Natasha Lujan. “You are truly missed down here and we all love you so much.”
Lindsay Ellis wrote: “Happy birthday to the sweetest, most gentle, most loving soul I have ever had the privilege of knowing. I love you all the way to heaven and back!! I know you're celebrating in heaven and probably telling all the angels how much you love them!”
The posts included photos of Carter dancing and posing with police officers, as well as pictures of him in the hospital surrounded by friends.
Ragland posted a birthday card that the Columbus Police motor squad gave to Deonn last year for his 31st birthday. She also wrote a message, which reads: “Help me wish my Sweet Baby a Happy Birthday…Singing real loud to heaven Happy Birthday Love you Deonn Carter. Mommy love you from the moon and back!!!!”
Ragland, a longtime employee of the Muscogee County Tax Assessor's Office, said she continues to receive support from the community and she appreciates all the love.
“I don’t feel like I’m out here by myself,” she said. “If I don’t reach out to them, they reach out to me if they haven’t heard from me in a while.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
