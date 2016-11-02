DNR Band will breathe life into First Friday Art Walk concert

There’s always a doctor in the house when the DNR Band gives a show.
And it’s a lot of doctors.
The DNR Band — as in “Do Not Resuscitate” — was the 2016 Ledger-Enquirer “Readers’ Choice” winner for local musician/band, and they’ll give a free outdoor concert Friday 7-9 p.m. as part of the First Friday Art Walk on Broadway in downtown Columbus.
The Columbus group, around since 2000, performs a wide and eclectic mix of music. It is primarily rock, but there is some country and funk, too. Most of the songs are oldies, but a few contemporary pieces are played.
All but one of its current dozen members is a physician.
The other, Bill Fry, is a doctor, as well.
“I have a Ph.D. in music,” said Fry, smiling.
A variety of medical specialties are represented in the group — including a cardiologist, podiatrist, pediatrician and plastic surgeon.
Fry, who plays the saxophone and does the musical arrangements for the band, said the other current members are Dr. Keith Blanks (vocals); Dr. Kendall Handy (percussion); Dr. Jeff Jones (lead guitar); Dr. George Miller (vocals); Dr. Mac Molnar Jr. (bass); Dr. Vince Naman (keyboard); Dr. Vince Nicolais (trombone, harmonica and guitar); Dr. Mark Oliver (saxophone); Dr. Frank Saucier (percussion and vocals); Dr. Lauren Smith (vocals); and Dr. Joe Surber (trumpet and guitar).
Members have come and gone through the years, with Jones and Nicolais the only original members still around.
Nicolais said it’s natural for doctors to be involved in music.
“Everything in life is rhythmic,” he said.
And music, he added, can be just the prescription for what ails a person.
Fry said the band practices about twice a month at Nicolais’ home.
“We are not a garage band — we are an above-the-garage band,” said a laughing Nicolais, who is an internist.
The band formed as a joke some 16 years ago, but through the years the participants have taken the work seriously.
“Really, I was a professional musician before I became a doctor, and I have never worked with a better group as a whole,” Nicolais said.
Fry, former conductor of the Columbus Community Orchestra, said, “the doctors do not fool around. They take a lot of pride in the sound.”
And so does he.
“Music is Bill’s life,” Nicolais said.
The band volunteers its services at no charge for mostly medical-related foundations, such as the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross and Children’s Miracle Network.
DNR traditionally has played private parties and has recently begun to accept more varied gigs, playing here and as far away as Panama City Beach, Fla.
“Through the years, the band has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Fry said.
“We love giving back,” Nicolais said.
Fry is looking forward to the band’s performance on Friday.
“Everyone is excited,” he said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
