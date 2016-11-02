Big money goes to ‘Thaw the Freeze’ referendum

Campaign filings show big money’s being bet on the referendum to gradually eliminate the tax-assessment freeze on owner-occupied homes sold after Jan. 1.
“Thaw the Freeze” started with just $700 from four donors, according to a campaign disclosure filed May 31. They were Carl Brown, an insurance broker; Tyler Townsend, a financial adviser; Willette Shalishali of Synovus; and Len Williams, the executive director of the Columbus Housing Authority.
Six months later, that seed money had blossomed into more than $140,000 in cash and in-kind contributions, of which the advocacy group had spent $133,867. On Monday it reported having $4,132 still on hand.
Among its major donors were prominent business interests such as TSYS, Synovus, the W.C. Bradley Co. and Aflac, each of which chipped in $10,000. Contributing $5,000 each were Realtors Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis, the construction company Ray M. Wright Inc., the construction and property management firm George C. Woodruff Company, developer J.P. Thayer Co., area Burger King owner Todd Schuster of Schuster Enterprises, local McDonalds owner John D. Pezold, and the law firm Pope, McGlamry, Kilpatrick, Morrison & Norwood.
More modest contributions came from Georgia Power ($3,500), Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems ($3,000), the SunTrust Good Government Group ($2,000), attorney Ken Henson ($2,000), C.M. and B.A. Cheves ($2,000 each), retired Bradley Co. executive Stephen Butler ($3,000), Greystone Properties Inc. ($2,500) and law firm Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford ($3,500).
Contractor Batson-Cook Company gave $1,000, as did Bradley Co. Real Estate Division President Mat Swift and retired Synovus executive James Blanchard.
The disclosure lists an “in-kind” contribution of $2,033 in social media ads from Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who has represented “Thaw the Freeze” during public forums.
Most of the group’s expenditures were for yard signs, advertising and campaign consultants.
Citizens to Keep the Freeze reported $19,574 in contributions, of which the group spent $14,448. Its major contributors were Eugene Polleys, Hal Kirven, retired state Sen. Seth Harp, and Janice Watson, each of whom gave $2,000.
Donating $500 each were Cecil Calhoun, Paul Calhoun, James Thorsen and Rebecca Yarbrough.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
