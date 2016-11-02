Muscogee Genealogical Society to host free event for 40th anniversary

The Muscogee Genealogical Society will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a free event open to the public.
The event, called “Diggin’ Our Roots,” will be Nov. 6, starting at 2 p.m., in the Columbus Public Library auditorium, 3000 Macon Road.
The program will include a history of MGS and the honoring of local historians, genealogists, authors, museum directors and others who have helped the society fulfill its mission.
Also during the program, MGS will conduct a segment of what it calls “Genealogy Roadshow,” featuring the results of society member research endeavors on behalf of residents who submitted their queries in September. A reception will follow the program.
In an email to the Ledger-Enquirer, MGS executive director Callie McGinnis said the society was founded in 1976 “as the outgrowth of an effort to create a genealogical book collection at the local public library,” which was the W.C. Bradley Memorial Library.
Since then, the society “has morphed into an organization that promotes genealogy and local history research and seeks to collect, preserve and disseminate genealogical and local history information. It does this by hosting programs and workshops, adding to the public library’s genealogical collection and publishing Muscogiana, its journal, with support from the Columbus State University Archives.”
For more information, call 706-322-3175.
