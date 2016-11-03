Richard Bishop on short list for Georgia city manager’s job

Outgoing Uptown Columbus Inc. President Richard Bishop is a finalist for the city manager’s job in Senoia, Ga.
Bishop confirmed Thursday morning that he had applied for the job and interviewed in October. The Newnan Times Herald reported that Bishop is on a short list of three candidates for the position that will be filled by Nov. 15.
Bishop also serves as president of the Business Improvement District and Uptown Whitewater Management. He informed his boards in June he was retiring in 2017. That prompted a search that led to Civic Center Director Ross Horner being hired to replace Bishop, beginning Jan. 1, 2017.
When he announced he was leaving Uptown, Bishop said he was uncertain what he would do next, but he maintained he would do something in retirement.
“The reason I applied is I still have a passion to work as a city manager,” Bishop said. “I would like to go into a city with a great foundation and make it better.”
Before taking the Uptown Columbus job, Bishop had worked in various municipal positions in Phenix City and Columbus. He had been Parks and Recreation director and deputy city manager in Columbus before he took the nonprofit management position at Uptown. He was Columbus deputy city manager from 1999 to 2005.
Bishop was offered the county manager’s job in Bulloch County, Ga., but he did not take it after he and other top city executives got pay raises.
Bishop, 66, was hired as president of Uptown Inc. in September 2005, leaving the job of deputy city manager of Columbus that he had held the previous four years. Uptown Inc. and the Business Improvement District had split during a political struggle prior to Bishop’s hiring. Along with the respective boards, he helped bring the two organizations back under one umbrella in 2008.
“I was going to do something when I retired because I am not just going to sit around,” Bishop said. “At 66, I think I have few years left where I can make a difference.”
Senoia is the town of about 4,000 people located southwest of Atlanta. It is where the popular television series the “Walking Dead” is filmed.
The other two finalist are Richard Hampton of Jefferson, who served as the city manager of Donalsonville from 2014 to June 2016, and Phillip Claxton, who has been the city manager of Port Wentworth, a city of 6,500 near Savannah, since 2001. Hampton is a 1978 Columbus State University graduate.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments