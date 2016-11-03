Harry Potter fans invited to center ‘where science and magic meet’

Harry Potter fans are invited to gather Saturday at Columbus State University’s Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center.
The second annual “Frogwarts” event is scheduled to run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the center, 3535 South Lumpkin Road. Admission is $5, except 3-year-olds and younger get in free. Folks of all ages are encouraged to attend in Harry Potter-themed costumes.
“Frogwarts” promises to make the center the place “where science and magic meet,” Oxbow Meadows director Michael Dentzau, who will double as Professor Dumbledore, said in a news release.
Doc Atoms, billed as the “mad scientist” of Columbus, will present three shows, starting at 1:15, 2:45 and 4:15 p.m. EarthQuest, a nonprofit environmental education organization based in Pine Mountain Valley, will present a flighted bird shows, starting at 2 p.m. and again at 3:30.
The “Frogwarts” staff will make Oobleck and Boo Bubbles during the event.
“Oobleck is a mixture of cornstarch, water and food coloring,” Dentzau said. “It exists in many states, from gooey to rock solid. We use it to teach the states of matter.”
Boo Bubbles are fog-filled bubbles made with dry ice and liquid soap. They will help teach a chemistry lesson, Dentzau said.
“It’s scary how strong the Boo Bubbles are,” he said.
Oh, and the “frog” in “Frogwarts” is in reference to Oxbow’s amphibian displays. So real frogs, not the chocolate kind from author J.K. Rowling’s imagination in the Harry Potter books, will be exhibited inside the center.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272
