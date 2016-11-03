Muscogee DFCS gets yet another director four years after scandal

The Muscogee County Department of Family and Children Services, an agency rocked by scandal and instability in recent years, has a new director.
Delbert Montgomery, a former director with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, was appointed to the local DFCS position in October, according to DFCS Communications Director Susan Boatwright.
Montogemery is the latest among several directors who have run the agency in recent years. He replaces Jena Jones who became interim director last October. Jones was one of about four interim directors/directors to head the department since 2012 when Deborah Cobb, a former acting director, and Phyllis Mitchell, an intake supervisor, were arrested for allegedly falsifying information.
In an April interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Jones said she faced high employee-turnover, an overworked staff and a burgeoning foster care system with more than 500 children when she took over. At the time, she was trying to stabilize the department to address the local foster care crisis.
Jones expressed interest in the director position, and Boatwright said she was being considered. But this week Boatwright responded to a Ledger-Enquirer inquiry in an email, stating: “Ms. Jones withdrew her name from consideration for personal reasons. She’s returned to being the Director for Crisp and Dooly.”
In May, Boatwright said high-turnover is a statewide problem that DFCS officials are trying to address.
Prior to his appointment, Montgomery served as director of multiple programs with the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to information provided by Boatwright. He oversaw the operations of the Residential Services Division at the Jackson County Family Court, Sumter Youth Development Campus, Marietta Regional Detention Center and the Beloit Correctional Facility.
Boatwright said Montgomery holds a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, and he has experience implementing various programs, as well as human resources management.
