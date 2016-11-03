Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens offers racing and more

One thing race director Eliza Brewer likes about Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens is its uniqueness.
“There is nothing else like it in this area, and that is one reason people should come and see what it is all about,” she said.
The 32nd annual horse racing event, which has raised $3.8 million to benefit the arts in Columbus, is Saturday.
While some might think such an affair is aimed at the wealthy, Brewer said that’s not true.
“We have something for all budgets,” she said. “It is just a day of fun, and we are hoping for a big turnout.”
The contest usually draws between 8,000 and 10,000 spectators to Pine Mountain, Ga.
“It is one of my favorite weekends of the year,” Brewer said.
The National Steeplechase Association sanctions the races, and Brewer said some of the top riders in the country will compete for cash prizes.
But there will be much more Saturday than just the sanctioned steeplechase races.
There will be some pony races that do not involve hurdles. Brewer said she participated in those as a child.
For the children, there will be pony rides and stick-pony races.
And it’s not all about horses. Jack Russell Terriers will run against one another. There will also be a rock climbing wall and bagpipers will be providing some entertainment.
Food trucks will be on hand, though tailgaters may bring their own food and drink. Dogs are allowed but must stay on a leash.
For those who just can’t stay away from college football on a Saturday, big-screen televisions will show the games.
The day’s first sanctioned race should start around 1 p.m., and the day’s activities should wrap up around 6 p.m.
For ticket information, call 706-324-6252 or visit www.steeplechase@callaway.org.
If you go
What: Steeplechase at Callaway
When: Saturday
Where: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga
Cost: Prices vary
Call: steeplechaseatcallaway.org
