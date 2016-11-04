Columbus apartment catches fire on Wynnton Road

Columbus Fire & EMS extinguished a blaze Friday morning at 2000 Wynnton Apartments, Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores confirmed.
Shores said a fire investigator was in the area around 10 a.m. when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the apartment complex. He called firefighters to the scene to assist.
The blaze was contained to the bedroom where it started, causing extensive damage to that apartment unit and moderate water damage to the unit below it, Shores said. The orgin of the fire has yet to be determined, he added.
No injuries were reported.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
