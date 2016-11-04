Two JROTC students recovering after falling ill at Spencer groundbreaking

Two students with the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps are recovering after falling ill Friday at the groundbreaking ceremony for William H. Spencer High School.
A 15-year-old girl fell ill about 4:40 p.m. while holding the flag at 1000 Fort Benning Road and a 14-year-old male collapsed on the ground 10 minutes later . Paramedics treated both students before they were released to their parents. The girl was taken to a hospital and released about 9 p.m.
Lt. Col. Jerry Forman, the Senior Army Instructor at Spencer, said the students were treated for dehydration or not drinking enough water.
The girl appeared to be the most seriously ill of the two. Paramedics were by her side almost 20 minutes before she could stand on her feet but the male student was standing with assistance shortly after falling to the ground.
Forman said officials have to ensure the students are drinking enough water instead of drinks with sugar in them.
Comments