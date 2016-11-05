Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Volunteers help veteran's widow with much-needed home repairs

Volunteers with the House of Heroes program began Tuesday morning a two-day project at the Columbus home of Dorothy Foxx, widow of Charles L. Foxx, who retired as a sergeant first class from the United States Army after 23 years of service. He had several overseas tours, including Vietnam and Korea. Volunteers are making repairs to the interior and exterior of the house, painting interior rooms, and cleaning debris and junk from the backyard.

You won't want to miss this "must see" Halloween display

For the last several years, Phenix City resident James Centric has decorated his home at 1616 7th Avenue with a variety of skulls, creatures, animated figures, crosses and headstones to celebrate Halloween and give children who trick-or-treat an exciting experience. This video is from 2014. His display is even better and more elaborate this year.

New building in downtown moves closer to completion

Construction continues on Columbus State University's new College of Education and Health Professions building in downtown Columbus. It is estimated moving the College of Education and Health Professions downtown could bring about 1,800 additional faculty,staff, and students downtown. Here's a quick time lapse video showing the new "glow" the building adds from it location at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into town

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been seen on the streets of Columbus and Phenix City and will be at several events over the weekend. Local fan Andrew Rickman caught up with the Wienermobile Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. We'll have interviews with the hotdoggers who travel with it later today at www.ledger-enquirer.com

Fair hosts free event for special needs students

Kissel Entertainment and the Greater Columbus Fair hosted Thursday morning a special, invitational-only event for more than 100 local special-needs students and their families. They were able to ride free on several select rides. The Greater Columbus Fair opened Oct. 26 and is at South Commons through Nov. 2.

Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

Two instructors from Pilobolus, a modern dance company, took their dance steps to Frank Chester Senior Center on Wednesday morning. The senior participants learned about balance, how to mobilize their bodies to avoid falls, and a different style of dancing. The event aims to promote Pilobolus’ show Shadowland at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Oct. 28. Here is the schedule for the dance workshop: Thursday, Oct. 27: 9:00- 9:45 AM Downtown Elementary 10:30- 11:30 AM Main Library 4:00- 5:30 PM Girl’s Inc, Levy Road 4:00- 5:30 PM Empower Youth, Boys and Girls Teen Center Friday, Oct. 28: 11:00- 12:00 PM Shirley Winston Center 4:00- 6:15 PM Columbus Ballet

