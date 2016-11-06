Muscogee Genealogical Society celebrates 40 years with special event

2:11 'Oh my goodness': Auburn safety Tray Matthews reacts to wild finale Pause

1:13 Ralston residents describe scene as firefighters respond to morning fire

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:06 Election Snapshot: Trump supporters gives reasons why they support and are voting for him

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent"

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies