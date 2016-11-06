Muscogee Genealogical Society celebrates 40 years with special event

Linda Kennedy was asked what kind of person might be interested in genealogy.
“A lover of history, a lover of family would find genealogy fascinating,” she said. “Through genealogy, you can learn the answer to questions such as, ‘Why am I who I am’ and ‘What made me what I am.’ Once you get started, it is addictive.”
Kennedy is a charter member of the Muscogee Genealogical Society, which held a celebration party, “Diggin Our Roots,” for its 40th anniversary at the Columbus Public Library Sunday afternoon.
“I really can’t believe it is still here today, but I am so glad that it is,” she said.
About 100 people associated with the society were honored at the event. Not all were in attendance.
Hugh Rodgers, one of 95 members in the society, told the people gathered that genealogy is very much a “popular undertaking.”
Vice President Linda McCardle explained some of the work that’s goes into tracing one’s ancestry.
“It is like a big puzzle and it can get frustrating but it is also challenging and rewarding to flesh out one’s family story,” McCardle said.
She said one must interview family members, gather artifacts, get letters, look at census reports, wills, birth certificates and death certificates.
Though much information may be found on the Internet, she said people must go to libraries and get to courthouses.
“Do the paper trail,” McCardle said. “Have fun discovering your family history.”
In an email to the Ledger-Enquirer prior to the meeting, executive director Callie McGinnis said the society was founded in 1976 “as the outgrowth of an effort to create a genealogical book collection at the local public library,” which was the W.C. Bradley Memorial Library.
Since then, the society has morphed into an organization that promotes genealogy and local history research and seeks to collect, preserve and disseminate genealogical and local history information. It does this by hosting programs and workshops, adding to the public library’s genealogical collection and publishing Muscogiana, its journal, with support from the Columbus State Archives.
People at the anniversary celebration were able to get a copy of Muscogiana.
The society presented two new books to the library.
For more information on the society, call 706-322-3175.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments