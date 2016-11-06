Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

GBI Agent J.T. Ricketson speaks about Peach County deputies shot on Hardison Road outside of Byron.
Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Local

Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus.

Crime

Surprise parole makes man's day

Burruss Correctional Training Center prisoner Curtavious Keyon Gainey was surprised when he was paroled on Thursday. The state Pardons and Parole Board announced the news in front of about 100 inmates. Gainey will be leaving prison on Friday.

Local

Jordan students bond while renovating Ford Mustang

Students at Jordan Vocational High School are well underway transforming a Ford Mustang they received as part of the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge”. This short video provided by Quaker State shows their progress in the six-week challenge. The 1st Place Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to attend the Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach in April 2017 when their customized vehicle is auctioned off to the highest bidder. The gross proceeds earned from the auction will be awarded back to the school as prize money.

Local

You won't want to miss this "must see" Halloween display

For the last several years, Phenix City resident James Centric has decorated his home at 1616 7th Avenue with a variety of skulls, creatures, animated figures, crosses and headstones to celebrate Halloween and give children who trick-or-treat an exciting experience. This video is from 2014. His display is even better and more elaborate this year.

Crime

Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching 52-year-old Sherman Holt’s home on Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.

Local

New building in downtown moves closer to completion

Construction continues on Columbus State University's new College of Education and Health Professions building in downtown Columbus. It is estimated moving the College of Education and Health Professions downtown could bring about 1,800 additional faculty,staff, and students downtown. Here's a quick time lapse video showing the new "glow" the building adds from it location at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street.

Editor's Choice Videos