RiverWarden executive director resigns

Cassie Renfroe, executive director of the Chattahoochee RiverWarden, has announced her resignation, effective Friday. She is stepping down to teach science at Shaw High School and to remain as an adjunct faculty member at Columbus State University.
George Stanton, acting president of the RiverWarden’s board of trustees, said Renfroe, who has held the position for 18 months, helped the organization through a tough time when some board members suffered health problems and were unavailable.
“We are thankful for Cassie’s commitment to this organization over the past eighteen months. We regret the loss of her service but are pleased that the Muscogee County School District has added such a capable science educator,” said Stanton. “Thanks to Cassie, the organization remains viable in its mission to monitor the health of the Chattahoochee River, and our educational programs have remained strong.”
Renfroe said she has enjoyed all aspects of her job with the RiverWarden organization, but especially the teaching aspect of, and she looks forward to pursuing her “passion of educating others full time.”
“It has been a great honor to serve this organization. I’m sincerely grateful for the support I have received from the Board, our partners, and our members,” Renfroe said. “While Chattahoochee RiverWarden is charged with several responsibilities for the protection of the river, education is a foundational piece of the organization’s mission.”
Renfroe took over as executive director when former director Roger Martin retired last year.
Chattahoochee RiverWarden is a non-profit organization focused on promoting the stewardship and protection of the Middle Chattahoochee and its tributaries. The organization was formed in 2010 and is housed at the Spencer Environmental Center in downtown Columbus.
