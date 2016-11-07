Council may ask lawmakers to protect taxpayers from paying legal fees

Columbus Council may ask the Georgia General Assembly to make sure constitutional officers such as the sheriff and clerk of Superior Court can’t sue their city or county governments on the taxpayers’ dime.
Tucked in among 20 items on the council’s proposed Legislative Agenda is an item titled: “Ensure that constitutional officers pay their own attorney’s fees when filing suit against their county governing authority.”
Each county is Georgia has four locally elected officials whose jobs are mandated by the state constitution. They are the Probate Judges, Superior Court Clerks, Tax Commissioners and the Sheriffs. State law requires that each county provide legal representation for those officers.
Two of Muscogee County’s constitutional officers, Sheriff John Darr and Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce filed lawsuits against the city and its top leadership in late 2014 over budget issues. Those lawsuits are still pending in the courts and have so far cost taxpayers more than $2 million in both plaintiff and defense legal fees.
Early in the lawsuits, the city attempted to pay Darr’s and Pierce’s lawyers out of their own department budgets, but the court ruled that they had to be paid out of the city’s General Fund. That is being done now, but city officials have said they are considering an appeal of that ruling.
Two other elected officials, Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop and Marshal Greg Countryman co-filed a similar lawsuit against the city that is also still in the courts. While taxpayers are not responsible for their lawyer fees, the city must still pay its lawyers to defend against the lawsuit.
On council’s agenda for its Tuesday 9 a.m. meeting, on the city manager’s agenda, is a request for councilors to approve a 20-item Legislative Agenda, a list of things the city wants its local legislative delegation to address in the coming Georgia General Assembly session.
The request concerning constitutional officers’ legal fees is at No. 16, and asks lawmakers to amend the law pertaining to the fees, “to make it clear that the statute is not applicable to constitutional officers when they file suit against their local governing authority as a plaintiff.”
The request states that the law is legitimate as it was designed to apply when the officer and the governing authority were both sued making it impossible for the city or county attorney to represent both. But the council would be asking the legislators to “insure that constitutional officers may not create the conflict and make use of the statute to sue the governing authority and force it to pay for the attorney’s fees without any safeguard to the public coffers.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments