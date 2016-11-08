NAACP president Tonza Thomas faces strong opposition in re-election bid

Tonza Thomas, the impassioned president of the Columbus branch of the NAACP, faces opposition from a local minister who finds her tactics offensive.
The Rev. Walter Taylor, pastor of The Life Church of Columbus, said he hopes to change the organization’s image if elected to the position. The local branch will elect new officers on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the Rothschild Room at Macon Road Library. Those who vote must be members in good standing with the branch 30 days prior to the election, and a form of identification is required.
“I’m running to hopefully bring a sense of change, and strength and decorum and solidarity back to our local branch,” said Taylor in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. “There needs to be some real leadership put in place that brings other leaders together to the table to effectively fight for the needs of our community and to offer a voice to those who similarly don’t know how to effectively use their voice.”
Taylor said he was born and raised in Columbus before leaving to join the U.S. Marine Corp. He fought in Afghanistan and Iraq, and is a disabled combat veteran. In addition to serving as a pastor, he also runs a business called Tax Giant USA.
Taylor said he joined the local NAACP branch about a year ago, and currently chairs the religious affairs committee.
“Our current chapter is in much disarray,” he said. “We are currently dwindling at a very fast pace and if there is not a change brought to our local chapter, the chapter will become non-existent.”
Thomas, who was first elected president in 2014, said she is aware that she has some critics. However, she believes the organization is headed in the right direction as she focuses on five game-changers put forth by the national NAACP office. Those game-changers are education, health, criminal justice and public safety, voting rights and political representation, and economic sustainability.
“When you are a progressive thinker and you’re moving the organization forward, people who are used to doing things a certain way don’t get the vision that’s passed down from our national and state offices,” she said.
“Being president of the NAACP is not an easy path, and you can’t babysit or pacify folk,” she added. “I didn’t just start being direct when I became president of the Columbus branch of the NAACP; nor will I let outsiders come in and try to sell-out our organization. The division comes in when you have people trying to pad their resumes or put money in their pocket off of the NAACP. I have always been un-bought and un-bossed.”
One issue that remains a sore point between the two candidates is Thomas’ arrest this summer while protesting with a group of demonstrators in response to police shootings of black men throughout the country. Thomas and Marquese “Skinny” Averett, of Young Minority Leaders, were charged with one count each of unlawful assembly and obstruction of a state roadway. Both activists were taken to the Muscogee County Jail where they were released after fellow protesters posted bond.
“Though we are still facing some of the same strategies and tactics that we were facing years ago, we are a much more educated people and we should have another strength and tenacity in going about getting things done, rather than being hostile and having no tact in how we approach things,” Taylor said. “With the up rise in violence amongst our young people, they should never be able to see those of us in leadership positions breaking the law and doing things that go against the law just to attempt to get something done. I don’t think that sets a good precedence or an example for our young people. That’s why I’m running to assist in bringing some real respect back to our local branch.”
Thomas, who also serves as state secretary for the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP, said Taylor’s comments show how disconnected he is with the organization. She said NAACP state president, Francys Johnson, was arrested for civil disobedience last year with about 83 other people, and the organization’s national president, Cornell William Brooks, was arrested on the same charge a month after she was arrested. She said they’re continuing in the tradition of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks who also got arrested for standing up for equality.
“There have been tens of thousands of people who have been arrested for civil disobedience in this new wave of the civil rights movement,” she said. “It may not be a good look to him. However, when you are standing up for your rights, sometimes it will get a little uneasy.”
