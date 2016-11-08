Machine malfunction causes delay at Columbus voting precinct

A machine malfunction delayed voting Tuesday morning at the Columbus Technical College precinct, but otherwise the only challenge was a big Election Day turnout, said Muscogee County elections director Nancy Boren.
The device that wasn’t working was the “Express Poll” that automatically programs each voter’s ballot card to plug into the touch-screen voting machine. Without that, poll workers had to find each voter’s name on a hard-copy list and program each card themselves, extending the time needed to produce the appropriate ballot, Boren said.
The issue later was fixed, and the process went more smoothly, she said.
The only other issue was accommodating a heavy turnout, despite more than 30,000 residents’ already voting early.
Here are some figures from Columbus precincts:
At 3 p.m. at Cornerstone, 1,271 had voted.
At 2:51 p.m. at Moon-North Highland, 1,048 had voted.
At 2:42 p.m. at St. Andrews, 1,468 had voted.
At 2:41 p.m. at St. Mark, 1,405 had voted.
At 2:32 p.m. at Gentian-Reese, 978 had voted.
At 3:47 p.m. at Wynnton United Methodist, 963 had voted.
At 3:13 p.m. at Fort Middle School, 907 had voted.
At 2:30 p.m. at St. Peter, 770 had voted.
At 2:41 p.m. at Epworth, 720 had voted.
At 2:41 p.m. at Wynnbrook Baptist, 647 had voted.
At 2:47 p.m. at Columbus Tech, 700 had voted.
At 2:47 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 640 had voted.
At 3:13 p.m. at Eddy, 695 had voted.
At 3:13 p.m. at the National Infantry Museum, 657 had voted.
At 3:13 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library, 484 had voted.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
