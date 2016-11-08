"We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

Nancy Sorrells, maternal grandmother and legal guardian of Christian Andrew Redwine talked Tuesday afternoon about how she came to learn of Christian's delay.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Latest News

Alumni and parents come together at concession stands to support Central's band

Inside the concession stands at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, alumni, parents of current and past students at Central High School come together, raising funds for the school’s band. As a die-hard football fan, Tim Starley, barely gets to see any football games because he needs to run the concession stands, "Sometimes it hurts that I can't watch the games, but we are here for the kids." Starley's son is a member of the band at Central High School.

Local

Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus.

Crime

Surprise parole makes man's day

Burruss Correctional Training Center prisoner Curtavious Keyon Gainey was surprised when he was paroled on Thursday. The state Pardons and Parole Board announced the news in front of about 100 inmates. Gainey will be leaving prison on Friday.

Local

Jordan students bond while renovating Ford Mustang

Students at Jordan Vocational High School are well underway transforming a Ford Mustang they received as part of the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge”. This short video provided by Quaker State shows their progress in the six-week challenge. The 1st Place Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to attend the Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach in April 2017 when their customized vehicle is auctioned off to the highest bidder. The gross proceeds earned from the auction will be awarded back to the school as prize money.

Local

Volunteers help veteran's widow with much-needed home repairs

Volunteers with the House of Heroes program began Tuesday morning a two-day project at the Columbus home of Dorothy Foxx, widow of Charles L. Foxx, who retired as a sergeant first class from the United States Army after 23 years of service. He had several overseas tours, including Vietnam and Korea. Volunteers are making repairs to the interior and exterior of the house, painting interior rooms, and cleaning debris and junk from the backyard.

Local

You won't want to miss this "must see" Halloween display

For the last several years, Phenix City resident James Centric has decorated his home at 1616 7th Avenue with a variety of skulls, creatures, animated figures, crosses and headstones to celebrate Halloween and give children who trick-or-treat an exciting experience. This video is from 2014. His display is even better and more elaborate this year.

