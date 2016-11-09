As a divided nation reacted Wednesday to the reality of a Donald Trump presidency, Muscogee County Republican campaign workers basked in the glow of victory.
“We are just so excited, it’s just been God’s mercy on this country,” said Jimmi McCarty, manager of local Republican party headquarters on 13th Street. “We are going to move forward in doing what we can in our community to bind us together.”
McCarty said she supported Marco Rubio during the Republican primary, and switched to Trump once he became the nominee.
“For me to come this far and be this excited is what I think we’re going to see across the country,” she said. “Really, he wasn’t my first choice. But he was our first candidate and we are so excited.”
McCarty said about 100 people passed through Republican headquarters Tuesday night, and volunteers were honored for their service during the campaign. She said she watched the results until 3 a.m., with much anticipation. However, she never believed the poll, and knew Donald Trump would win, she said.
“Actually, I was peace because our pastor said Sunday, “It doesn’t matter who the president is as far as our eternity is,” she said. “Jesus is still the king. And I think Donald Trump’s win last night was an amazing feel that God’s mercy is on our country and we have got to come back to our founding principles and beliefs and our almighty father.”
