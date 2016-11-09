Georgia voters approve three of four amendments to state constitution

Georgia voters approved three of four amendments to the state constitution Tuesday during general election.
Amendment No. 1 was the only one of four rejected by voters. It would have provided greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement. The unofficial total was 2,400,317 or 60 percent voting no and 1,599,656 or 40 percent voting yes. Muscogee voted yes with 34,301 and 32,341 voting no.
Amendment No. 2 would authorize penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims’ services. The vote was 3,288,508 or 83 percent voting yes and 660,048 or 17 percent voting no. In Muscogee County, it was 55,367 yes and 10,790 voting no.
Amendment No. 3 reforms and re-establishes the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provides for its composition, governance and powers. Voting yes were 2,323,537 or 62 percent and 1,395,587 voting no. In Muscogee, voters said yes with 39,597 and 22,628 voting no.
Amendment No. 4 dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire services and public safety. Voting yes were 3,180,662 or 81 percent and 738,606 voting no. Voters in Muscogee County voted yes with 52,057 and 13,702 voting no.
