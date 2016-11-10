Country stars Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris coming to Columbus Civic Center

Popular country music singer Chris Stapleton will be performing at the Columbus Civic Center on April 6.
Also performing will be singer Maren Morris.
Tickets are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.
With his No. 1 album “Traveller” Stapleton became the first artist to be honored by the Country Music Association for album of the year, male vocalist of the year and new artist of the year at the same show. That same work won the Grammy for best country album.
He is known for hit songs such as “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Fire Away.”
Stapleton has written hit songs for many other country artists including six No. 1 hits.
Morris was the 2016 CMA new artist of the year. She is best known for her hit song “My Church.”
Call the Columbus Civic Center box office at 706-653-4460 for more information.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
