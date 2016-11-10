Have you taken the mannequin challenge? These Jordan students have.

A video production crew working for Quaker State was at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus Wednesday to record the progress auto students have made restoring an old Ford Mustang as part of Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." They also decided to have those assembled take the mannequin challenge. Our camera was rolling as well. Here's a look at their poses...and how long they held them.