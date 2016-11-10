Five years of planned rate hikes will take water bills over $62 a month

The Columbus Water Works is planning a five-year series of rate hikes that would take average residential water bills from about $50 to almost $63, according to a report presented this week to Columbus Council.
The increase would help the Water Works to finance a $50 million in bonds issued this year for 25 water projects around the city. Among those is $22.2 million for the South Columbus Water Resources Facility and about $10.5 for the North Columbus Water Resources Facility, $5.6 million for sanitary sewer collection work, $5.05 million for the water distribution system and about $6.7 million for miscellaneous projects.
“It’s a reinvestment in our infrastructure,” said Vic Burchfield, vice president of information services for the Water Works. “The reason we have to do that is regulatory requirements and reducing our risks that may come up in that infrastructure.”
The increase would also allow the Water Works to fund capital programs concerning replacing and refurbishing infrastructure and meeting state and federal regulatory requirements, the report stated.
An average household water bill, assuming the use of about 6,000 gallons a month, is now $50.01. That would rise 3.8 percent to $51.89 in 2017, then 4.8 percent the next three years, taking the bills to $54.37 in 2018, $56.89 in 2019, $59.74 in 2020 and then a 5 percent jump to $62.76 in 2021, the report states.
Columbus’ water rates would still remain one of the lowest in Georgia, the report states.
Columbus’ current average residential bill of $46.64 is lower than Macon’s $52.08, Savannah’s $60.05, Augusta’s $73.20 and less than a third of Atlanta’s whopping $151.92 monthly charge. The charge is based on an average use of 800 cubic feet or about 6,000 gallons a month, according to Davis’ report to council.
Columbus residents’ actual water bill is an average of $50.01, but that includes a combined sewer overflow charge that most other cities do not have to charge, so in comparing Columbus to other cities, the CSO charge is removed to make the comparison accurate, Burchfield said.
A drop in water usage has also contributed to the need for the rate hikes, Burchfield said.
“We’ve had a per capita decrease in water use of 18 percent since 2012,” Burchfield said. “That’s another reason for the increase in rates now.”
What hasn’t affected water rates is the current drought much of the South is suffering.
“We’re in good shape there. We’re very tolerant of droughts because of where we’re positioned on the Chattahoochee, being that we pull out of Lake Oliver,” Burchfield said. “It doesn’t affect us typically because of the volume of water that we have in Lake Oliver. Even in severe drought conditions we have not seen it drop significantly.”
