This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | November 5 - November 11

1. Columbus police officer shoots, kills suspect after car chase
A Columbus police officer shot and killed a suspect involved in an alleged stolen car chase that ended in Phenix City early Sunday, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said. Christian Redwine, 17, was killed and Hunter Tillis, 19, and Hannah Wuenschel, 19, were both wounded.
2. Attempt to thaw tax freeze goes down in flames
The attempt to thaw the property tax assessment freeze at the ballot box failed by a margin of about 60 percent to 40 percent Tuesday, according to unofficial results. With all 26 precincts and the early vote counted, No votes totaled 31,966 while Yes votes totaled 20,910, again, in unofficial numbers.
3. Muscogee sheriff’s race goes to Dec. 6 runoff
Incumbent John Darr and challenger Donna Tompkins will face off in a Dec. 6 runoff for Muscogee sheriff. Unofficial results Wednesday morning had Tompkins leading with 29,686 votes to Darr’s 21,517, or 44 percent to 32 percent.
4. Redwine’s grandmother:‘If you hadn’t reported it, he might still be alive’
In an exclusive interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Nancy Sorrells, Christian Redwine’s maternal grandmother and legal guardian who raised him, recounted the hours before her grandson’s death. She said Freddy Levins, who helped raise Redwine, noticed a car missing from the residence and called Columbus police.
5. Costco, Bass Pro, Cheesecake Factory top large wish list in Columbus
Readers were asked recently to decide which businesses — not already with a local presence, of course — they would desire, and perhaps comment on why that is the case. While the overall list heavily skewed toward chain retailers and food establishments, there naturally were some people who believe the area already has enough of everything, with the exception of more independent, mom-and-pop-style businesses.
