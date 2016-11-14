Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Columbus

The Budweiser Clydesdales are making their way back to Columbus this week with three appearances around the city.
Uptown Columbus has partnered with B&B Beverage to bring the horses back to the area.
The first stop will be at Columbus Park Crossing on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The second stop will be on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Broadway in downtown Columbus as part of the Budweiser Block Party. The horses will make several laps around Broadway and then stop in front of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts so people can take pictures and pet the horses. Then they’ll make another round of laps to finish off the visit, said Becca Zajac, vice president of community relations and marketing of Uptown Columbus.
Visitors are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Hope’s Harbour and Toys 4 Tots, Zajac said.
Anyone driving in the downtown area should be aware that the 900 block of Broadway will be closed during the event.
The third stop will be on Sunday at the Main Exchange on Fort Benning from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The process of bringing the horses to Columbus began about a year ago when B&B Beverage submitted Columbus as a place to stop on the Clydesdale tour. Zajac said it’s a great honor for the city to be recognized in such an exclusive tour.
The last time the horses were here was in 2014 as part of the All-Bi-City Christmas Parade.
The Clydesdales make hundreds of appearances each year around the country and are bred and chosen extremely carefully.
Each horse chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least 3 years old, stand approximately 18 hands (or 6 feet) at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail, according to a news release.
Each hitch also travels with a Dalmatian. Back in the early days of brewing, the dogs were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon while the driver made deliveries.
