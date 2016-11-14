French bakery called My Boulánge opens in downtown Columbus

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus. The potential witness can be seen in the attached video clip entering the store and approaching the counter. The individual/witness is described as a Black Male, approx. age 16 - 20, about 5' 08" - 6' 00" tall, weighing approx. 160 - 190lbs and last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey or black t-shirt. They are asking the person in this video or anyone who might recognize this individual to please contact SGT. A . LOCEY of the Homicide unit at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.