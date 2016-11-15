Wildfire burns 300 acres in Marion County

Crews from the Georgia Forestry Commission are battling a wildfire that has burned close to 300 acres in Marion County , an official said.
The fire is burning off Moore’s Chapel Road where the Taylor, Marion and Talbot county lines meet.
No details were available on when the fire ignited but crews are using bulldozers and heavy equipment to get a line around the fire.
It was not immediately known whether the fire threatens any homes or structures in the area.
More information may be available later this evening.
