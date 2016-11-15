Columbus Water Works relining the main line in Historic District

More than 2.27 miles of fire hose and PVC piping is snaked along the streets of the Columbus Historic District. And it will likely be in place until March, said Vic Burchfield, Columbus Water Works Vice President for Information, Security and Environmental Services, said Tuesday.
A $775,000 project to clean and reline about 10,000 feet of water main in the Historic District began last week and is scheduled for completion in the early spring.
“What we have had to do is provide temporary service from the fire hydrants so the residents will not be without water during that time,” Burchfield said.
The impacted area is between Sixth Street and 10th Street, traveling north and south and between Front Avenue and Fifth Avenue, traveling east and west, according to the Water Works.
By setting up the temporary lines, it frees the water main for the necessary maintenance work, Burchfield said.
The process involves pulling a pig —not a real one, but a device called a pig — through the main with a cable.
“That device scours the lines and removes all of the lining and rust,” Burchfield said. “When the surface is clean and flushed, we will reline with a cement-type mixture.”
The new lining should increase the life span of the old downtown water mains, Burchfield said.
While the above ground pipes are noticeable to those walking or driving through the Historic District, Columbus Water Works is trying to minimize the inconvenience associated with the project.
“At this time, no road closures are expected,” a Water Works news release stated. “Security barriers and signage will be in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians and reduce the disruption of the traffic flow.”
The work is being done by New Jersey-based Spinello, Inc., which began this project on Nov. 9. Work will be done Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Updates can be obtained through the Columbus Water Works Facebook page.
