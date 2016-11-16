New Columbus Historic District restaurant now open

Breathing new life into a building that has been vacant for about five years, a new restaurant opened on Seventh Street last weekend.
Calling it a soft opening, 7th Street Provisions served its first customers Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
They were closed Monday and Tuesday and reopened Wednesday night for dinner.
“I am pleased that we are now open,” said owner, Lori Gilpatrick. “The restaurant feels like my restaurant.”
It opened to a full house, reservations only, on Friday, Gilpatrick said.
Along with chef/owner Chirs Williams, Gilpatrick and her husband, Scott, bought the building at 222 Seventh St. in January.
It was formerly Cafe 222 and Vintage 222, but has shuttered for about five years. The new restaurant is a blend of Southern and French cuisine and will feature a menu that will change regularly.
The restaurant seating is limited and reservations are recommended. It opens at 5:30 p.m.
Plans call for the restaurant to be open for lunch and Sunday brunch, but that will come down the road, Gilpatrick said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
