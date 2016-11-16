Teen suspect subdued after hurling carton of milk at assistant principal

A 17-year-old student was subdued at the Edgewood Student Services Center on Wednesday after hurling a full carton of milk at an assistant principal and threatening a police officer with a broomstick, Columbus police said.
Leraski Hicks, an eighth-grader at the school, faces two counts of simple battery against a school official, one count of disrupting a public school and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Officer Travis Contreras said he was working part-time security for the Muscogee County School District at the 3835 Forrest Road school when he was called to the cafeteria about noon. The assistant principal said Hicks allegedly grabbed a full milk carton and hurled it at his lower sternum.
As Contreras attempted to take Hicks into custody, the student is accused of grabbing a broomstick and raising it near the officer. That’s when the officer grabbed the teen and took him to the floor. Once on the floor, the suspect tried to roll over to face the officer, police said.
Hicks is a student in AIM, a program designed for students in grades 3-12 who have violated school district rules and have been temporarily removed from their home school.
This is the same program where Montravious Thomas, 13, is alleged to have been slammed to the floor multiple times by a behavioral specialist on Sept. 12. The teen was hospitalized in Atlanta and part of his right leg was amputated below the knee.
