Garbage pickup changes for Thanksgiving week

Next Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, will be Thanksgiving holidays for the Columbus Consolidated Government, except for emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance.
If your household garbage and recycling is normally collected on Thursday, it will be collected on Monday next week. If your household garbage and recycling is normally collected on Friday, it will be collected on Tuesday next week. Yard waste and bulk waste will not be collected next week, but will resume its normal schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 28.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
