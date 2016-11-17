Police searching for suspects, vehicle in 5 Corners Lotto fatal shooting

Columbus police are looking for three suspects and a vehicle that was used in the Nov. 6 fatal shooting at 5 Corners Lotto, according to a Thursday news release.
Police were called Nov. 6 at 9:53 p.m. to the store located at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Vastal Patel, 23, was pronounced dead that night. His 56-year-old father was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound. He has since been released.
In the news release, Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said authorities have been trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses in the case.
Touchberry said the investigation has revealed that three black men confronted the victims inside the store. They are described as 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, wearing masks and gloves and armed with handguns.
Police are also searching for a vehicle, which is described as a dark colored SUV, potentially a GMC Yukon Denali XL.
Anyone who might know the identity or whereabouts of the three suspects or who can identify the dark colored SUV, is asked to contact Sgt. A. Locey of the Columbus Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 706-225-4291 or to call 911.
